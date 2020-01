Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 19:20 Hits: 8

Senate Sergeant of Arms Michael Stenger opened the proceedings with a warning to the 100 senators who will decide whether the 73-year-old chief executive should be removed from office.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/historic-trump-impeachment-trial-begins-in-us-senate-12269938