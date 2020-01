Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 15:55 Hits: 2

The most probable scenario for the global economy and financial markets this year is fairly obvious: continued GDP growth, rock-bottom interest rates, and rising equity prices. It's more useful to identify which unlikely events would alter this likely benign scenario – and consider how unlikely they really are.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ten-known-unknowns-could-derail-global-economy-by-anatole-kaletsky-2020-01