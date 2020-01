Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 17:32 Hits: 4

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) opened up about the struggles she faces with alopecia, a condition that can cause hair loss, in a new interview in which she also revealed her bald head for the first time in public.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/478606-ayanna-presley-open-ups-about-alopecia-reveals-bald-head-for-first-time