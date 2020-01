Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 01:00 Hits: 4

The myth of the liberal media “shambles on” like one of the undead, even in the Age of Trump. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton warned us that “you…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/the-myth-of-the-liberal-media-conceals-how-the-press-enables-trump/