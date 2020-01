Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 01:20 Hits: 3

Tuesday night offered one of the most damning illustrations of one of the most persistent problems in politics: The way a seemingly inconsequential culture-war fight can loom larger in the public imagination…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/heres-why-the-media-is-obsessed-with-seemingly-minor-culture-war-flashpoints/