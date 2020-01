Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 03:21 Hits: 4

In his first media appearance, Lev Parnas — an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani who was a key player in President Donald Trump’s impeachment — gave an explosive interview this…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/here-are-7-explosive-claims-from-lev-parnas-interview-with-rachel-maddow-blowing-up-the-ukraine-scandal/