Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 00:05 Hits: 4

A Turkish court has lifted a nearly three-year ban on Wikipedia. Turkey had been the only country besides China to completely block the online encyclopedia.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wikipedia-back-online-in-turkey-after-judge-lifts-ban/a-52018888?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf