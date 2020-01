Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 02:43 Hits: 6

Protests in Lebanon turned violent for a second night on Wednesday, with dozens injured after Lebanese security forces used batons and tear gas to forcefully break up demonstrations.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200116-lebanon-protests-anti-government-saad-al-hariri-beirut-raya-al-hassan