Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 04:48 Hits: 6

Guatemala's new president on Wednesday faced an early test of his ability to manage migration as a caravan of hundreds of people left Honduras for the United States, and said Mexico would halt its progress.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200116-guatemala-alejandro-giammattei-caravan-honduras-mexico-usa-immigration-migrant