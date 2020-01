Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 06:42 Hits: 9

BEIJING: A freshly inked trade deal signed by China and the US has "considerably addressed the concerns" of both sides, said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Chinese state media on Thursday (Jan 16) echoed Liu's welcome of the trade deal - calling it a "hard-fought agreement" - but warned that "it ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-china-trade-deal-reactions-state-media-12267820