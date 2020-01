Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 20:54 Hits: 2

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a potential swing vote in the Senate impeachment trial, on Wednesday questioned why House Democrats have waited until now to release documents from a key witness claiming that President Trump...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/478460-collins-questions-delay-on-lev-parnas-documents