25 interfaith organizations release letter calling for Stephen Miller's resignation from White House

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 20:25 Hits: 6

A coalition of interfaith groups this week released a joint letter calling for the resignation of White House aide Stephen Miller, call him a “white supremacist” and writing that “We believe that all people deserve to be treated with dignity, regardless of their immigration status. Our varied faith traditions mandate us to welcome the stranger, love each other, and protect the most vulnerable among us.”

The 25 interfaith groups, representing “a diverse coalition of interfaith partners dedicated to moral and humane immigration policies,” note Miller’s role in some of the most harmful decisions of the Trump administration, including the termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and relentless attacks on the U.S. asylum system.

”Stephen Miller authored many of these destructive policies and helped ensure their enactment via his network of anti-immigrant officials throughout the federal government,” the groups continue. “Further, these policies have been paired with heightened and unrelenting anti-immigrant and xenophobic rhetoric coming from the White House”—and directly from Miller’s own mouth.

Just a day after the coalition’s call for Miller’s resignation, Hatewatch released its latest installment in an ongoing investigation into Miller’s leaked Breitbart emails, finding that he echoed paranoid, white supremacist “great replacement” theory in communications attacking DACA and undocumented youth. The faith groups also note Miller’s “familiarity with the French novel Camp of Saints, popular among neo-Nazis, and his close ties to the Center for Immigration Studies (an SPLC-designated hate group)—these are but a few examples of Miller’s ideological touchstones.”

“At one point in history, harboring a white supremacist in the White House could harm an administration,” the faith groups say. “Today, President Trump appears unbothered by his close official’s ties to white supremacy. This cannot stand. As organizations of many faiths, who feel love and respect where Miller advances disdain and hate, we call for his resignation immediately.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1911716