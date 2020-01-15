Democrats Debate Wealth Tax, Free Public College Student Debt Relief as Part of New Economic Plan

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 13:53 Hits: 7

At Tuesday’s Democratic debate, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg repeated his criticism of plans for tuition-free public college and wiping out student debt, supported by both Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Activist and Truthout contributor Alexis Goldstein says the dispute highlights a philosophical split within the Democratic Party. “We essentially have a disagreement between the progressive candidates and the moderate candidates about whether or not we want to pursue a universal benefit for higher education and make it a public good, much in the way that K-12 education is treated as a public good,” Goldstein says.

