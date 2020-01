Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 03:35 Hits: 4

by Hunter Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders were asked to weigh in, of course, on the ready-made spat of the day: whether Sanders once argued with Warren over whether…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/heres-elizabeth-warrens-powerful-response-to-those-who-say-a-woman-cant-beat-trump-in-2020/