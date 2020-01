Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 02:26 Hits: 4

Sudan's transitional government has quelled armed protests by former intelligence officers angry about severance pay. It was one of the biggest outbreaks of violence since the country's transition from autocratic rule.

