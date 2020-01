Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 03:35 Hits: 6

A group of tourists has been caught allegedly damaging stonework and defecating in a sacred temple, according to Peruvian authorities. Most of the tourists are set to be deported, while one man is expected to face trial.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/peru-tourists-accused-of-damaging-defecating-on-machu-picchu/a-52007055?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf