Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 05:40 Hits: 5

The trial of the prominent Cambodian opposition leader on treason charges has been seen as a sign that democracy is under threat in a country ruled by strongman Hun Sen for 35 years. Critics say the trial is a "circus."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cambodia-opposition-leader-kem-sokha-goes-on-trial/a-52007685?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf