Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 01:39 Hits: 4

U.S.-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) has released a scathing review of the Chinese government, calling on the international community to push back against "the most brutal and pervasive oppression China has seen in decades" in its 2020 annual report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200115-human-rights-watch-report-accuses-china-of-intense-global-attack-on-human-rights