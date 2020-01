Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 09:30 Hits: 9

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Coastal nations around the Singapore Strait must step up surveillance and patrols of the strategic waterway after a sharp rise in piracy incidents last year, maritime watchdog ReCAAP said on Wednesday.

