Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 02:24 Hits: 5

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch called for an investigation Tuesday into "what happened" after newly released evidence suggested that her movements were being monitored. Yovanovitc...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/478302-yovanovitch-calls-for-investigation-following-evidence-released-by