Right-wing pundit offers worst take on Meghan, Harry, and masculinity, and Twitter responds

If you haven’t heard of or from Michelle Malkin before, consider yourself lucky. She’s something of an awful person and has been for quite sometime. You can read a little bit about her allegiance to the alt-right and more specifically white supremacist assholes here. Well, Ms. Malkin has been following the big news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the public decision to split time between Los Angeles—where Markle has had an acting career—and England. The decision means that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be actively participating in being royal family types. This has been something of a to-do on the internets.

Personally, I do not care much for “royal family” news. But many people do and that is just fine by me. However, some people care for reasons that are not fine by me. People like Michelle Malkin. Malkin is getting pretty bent out of shape the way many conservative snowflakes do, and she needs to try and virtue signal her dwindling crowd of angry and misguided lost boys.

Malkin tweeted out images of a younger Prince Harry in his army fatigues, followed by images of Harry at red carpet events in a tuxedo, writing “The Emasculation of Prince Harry in Six Pictures. The toxic impact of SJW Hollywood feminism on Western man cannot be understated.”

x

The stupid. It burns. And when the stupid burns, Twitter takes off.

x

You see, conservatives like Malkin can see below the simple answers to the deep state conspiracies to turn our country into a bunch of Muslim, effeminate, communist freeloaders who use nonbinary bathroom designations! 

x

Facts. In fact, I’ve never served in the military but I don’t undress from my grunge-era flannels, because that was the time of my peak masculinity.

x

Pretty intense masculinity. Hope you liberals can all deal with it!

x

But there are even bigger fish to fry. This conspiracy goes even deeper.

x

That’s right! Even Queen Elizabeth. Maybe it’s something else?

x

Maybe the most disturbing reply to Malkin.

x

Then, of course, there are those that don’t see the clear math of Malkin’s hot take.

x

And the general feeling about Ms. Malkin.

x

And here’s a candidate for today’s Twitter winner.

x

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1911511

