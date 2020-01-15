Right-wing pundit offers worst take on Meghan, Harry, and masculinity, and Twitter responds

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 01:00 Hits: 0

If you haven’t heard of or from Michelle Malkin before, consider yourself lucky. She’s something of an awful person and has been for quite sometime. You can read a little bit about her allegiance to the alt-right and more specifically white supremacist assholes here. Well, Ms. Malkin has been following the big news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the public decision to split time between Los Angeles—where Markle has had an acting career—and England. The decision means that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be actively participating in being royal family types. This has been something of a to-do on the internets.

Personally, I do not care much for “royal family” news. But many people do and that is just fine by me. However, some people care for reasons that are not fine by me. People like Michelle Malkin. Malkin is getting pretty bent out of shape the way many conservative snowflakes do, and she needs to try and virtue signal her dwindling crowd of angry and misguided lost boys.

Malkin tweeted out images of a younger Prince Harry in his army fatigues, followed by images of Harry at red carpet events in a tuxedo, writing “The Emasculation of Prince Harry in Six Pictures. The toxic impact of SJW Hollywood feminism on Western man cannot be understated.”

The Emasculation of Prince Harry in Six Pictures.The toxic impact of SJW Hollywood feminism on Western man cannot be understated. pic.twitter.com/wMLNQ6uzOk January 13, 2020

The stupid. It burns. And when the stupid burns, Twitter takes off.

I wonder if he stopped wearing his uniform because he left the military? ...no, can't be. Too simple. January 14, 2020

You see, conservatives like Malkin can see below the simple answers to the deep state conspiracies to turn our country into a bunch of Muslim, effeminate, communist freeloaders who use nonbinary bathroom designations!

Real men never do. Not even to shower. January 14, 2020

Facts. In fact, I’ve never served in the military but I don’t undress from my grunge-era flannels, because that was the time of my peak masculinity.

Your raw masculinity oozes through the screen! January 14, 2020

Pretty intense masculinity. Hope you liberals can all deal with it!

Is masculinity as a whole THAT fragile? (Pst... the misogyny is coming from inside the house.) January 14, 2020

But there are even bigger fish to fry. This conspiracy goes even deeper.

I think the real question here is who emasculated Queen Elizabeth? Was it Obama? Hillary? The Lame Stream Media? Who is responsible for her now wearing purple hats instead of fatigues? LetÃ¢Â€Â™s ask the questions that matter! pic.twitter.com/TfGl9HDGw2 January 14, 2020

That’s right! Even Queen Elizabeth. Maybe it’s something else?

Yeah, its super weird and emasculating he does not still walk around wearing a uniform and carrying a machine gun at social events. Probably has nothing to do with the fact he is no longer in the army. All Markle. January 14, 2020

Maybe the most disturbing reply to Malkin.

Then, of course, there are those that don’t see the clear math of Malkin’s hot take.

Absolutely. You cannot he masculine unless youÃ¢Â€Â™re wearing military fatigues. Wearing a well-tailored tuxedo is so beta male. Does not at all project a sense of masculinity. pic.twitter.com/sOQhOiNMNa January 14, 2020

And the general feeling about Ms. Malkin.

That's not actually how...nevermind. The lack of your depth is WOOOOOOOOW. pic.twitter.com/DN5HHiBTXC January 14, 2020

And here’s a candidate for today’s Twitter winner.

Hello Michelle,IÃ¢Â€Â™m a reporter with WXLK in Pontiac MI. IÃ¢Â€Â™m doing a story on people that have the worst takes on the internet. May I use this tweet? January 14, 2020

