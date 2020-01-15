House panel releases trove of damning new evidence from Giuliani associate Lev Parnas

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 01:52 Hits: 0

The House Intelligence Committee released a trove of new impeachment-related information Tuesday supplied by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas. The new documents, which had been subpoenaed by the House panel last fall, appear to include a wealth of information. They range from Parnas’ handwritten notes about getting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into Joe Biden, to a letter Rudy Giuliani penned to Zelensky in May requesting a meeting with Donald Trump’s “knowledge and consent,” to some creepy surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine who was abruptly removed from her post following a Giuliani-led smear campaign.

Here’s where you can find all the stuff:

Let’s all remember that this came out just before the impeachment trial is set to begin in the Senate, where vulnerable GOP senators will have to grapple with producing the appearance of a fair proceeding. It’s another strategic win for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Here’s a sampling of some of the evidence circulating on Twitter.

The House investigating committees have just sent out some additional Ã¢Â€Â˜evidenceÃ¢Â€Â™ apparently from ParnasÃ¢Â€Â™s devices that theyÃ¢Â€Â™re transmitting to the Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/gc5AiUt0UP January 14, 2020

These texts from former congressional candidate Robert Hyde to Lev Parnas, about his surveillance of Ambassador Yovanovitch, are incredibly creepy. pic.twitter.com/qerUWh82Hc January 14, 2020

Many of the messages released this evening appear to relate to an effort to get a US visa for Viktor Shokin. After a setback, Rudy refers Parnas to another Trump lawyer, Jay SekulowÃ¢Â€Â”who is supposed to have a speaking role at next weekÃ¢Â€Â™s impeachment trial. https://t.co/DdO0AmOLSipic.twitter.com/QpMUAH9UpK January 14, 2020

Giuliani writesÃ¢Â€Â”on Giuliani letterheadÃ¢Â€Â”to Zelenskiy on May 10, references Trump's 'knowledge and consent.' "In my capacity as personal counsel to Pres. Trump and with his knowledge and consent, I request a meeting with you on this upcoming Monday, May 13th or Tuesday May 14th." pic.twitter.com/XcuJDdgLGP January 14, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1911571