Democrats debate weeks before voting starts, live coverage #1

Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren; former Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire Tom Steyer are taking the stage for the final debate before the February 3 Iowa caucuses.

The debate is being televised on CNN and streamed on CNN.com and DesMoinesRegister.com.

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:42:55 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:03:43 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Well, they haven’t gone entirely nuts with the spat. Smart first question on what makes you the one who is most qualified to be commander-in-chief. That really is the most salient question right now.

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:05:56 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

I’m okay with Bernie and Joe having to duke it out on war. That’s something that absolutely matters.

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:10:47 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Ok, as important as the question is, why is everything with Blitzer about making them fight with each other? 

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:12:21 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:17:19 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Speaking of the question on who is best equipped to be Commander in Chief, as this debate is happening, Trump is holding a rally:

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:21:12 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:27:54 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Evergreen observation. Just wait until we get to healthcare and student loans. 

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:35:31 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

This: 

It’s a really boggy feeling debate, so far. Moderators are making this bad.

