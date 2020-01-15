Democrats debate weeks before voting starts, live coverage #1

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 02:00 Hits: 0

Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren; former Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire Tom Steyer are taking the stage for the final debate before the February 3 Iowa caucuses.

The debate is being televised on CNN and streamed on CNN.com and DesMoinesRegister.com.

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

Well, they haven’t gone entirely nuts with the spat. Smart first question on what makes you the one who is most qualified to be commander-in-chief. That really is the most salient question right now.

I’m okay with Bernie and Joe having to duke it out on war. That’s something that absolutely matters.

Ok, as important as the question is, why is everything with Blitzer about making them fight with each other?

Yes, Tom Steyer just compared himself to Barack Obama. And nope. January 15, 2020

Speaking of the question on who is best equipped to be Commander in Chief, as this debate is happening, Trump is holding a rally:

Trump's complaints about new dishwashers are nuts and suggest he's never used one in his life pic.twitter.com/D7E6R0TNsQ January 15, 2020

Men to other men: tell us, why are you so strong and great?Men to women: what about your weaknesses? https://t.co/lFQ5voPmWY January 15, 2020

Evergreen observation. Just wait until we get to healthcare and student loans.

All this talk of war and no questions about how to pay for it #DemDebate@CNN January 15, 2020

This:

This would be a good time for candidates to remember they should be giving answers and not answering questions Ã¢Â€Â” this is a muddle. Someone just break out of this and draw a contrast with the President on your own terms and youÃ¢Â€Â™d get rewarded. January 15, 2020

It’s a really boggy feeling debate, so far. Moderators are making this bad.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1911444