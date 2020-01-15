Democrats debate weeks before voting starts, live coverage #2

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 02:41 Hits: 0

Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren; former Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire Tom Steyer are onstage for the final debate before the February 3 Iowa caucuses.

The debate is being televised on CNN and streamed on CNN.com and DesMoinesRegister.com.

Oh, gawd, here we go in the Warren-Bernie fight. Bernie has prepped for this, clearly.

“Bernie is my friend, and I’m not going to fight with him here.” Good answer, pivots to electability. Points out that the only two people on that stage who have won every election are the women.

Vice-President Biden: I agree, women can win, JUST NOT NOW January 15, 2020

.@NumbersUSA is running ads during the Democratic debate. The organization was founded by white nationalist John Tanton. More here from @splcenterhttps://t.co/FgQb00BcWA January 15, 2020

Ding. Ding. Ding. How much is Medicare for All going to cost, Sen. Sanders? Not one goddamned word about how you pay for endless war.

Note by the way that Wolf's "Hey, let's do some wars" questions weren't "how will we pay for them?" But when the moderators get to health care, that's suddenly all they care about. January 15, 2020

Can we talk about the attacks on our health care happening RIGHT NOW? #DemDebate#DemocraticDebate January 15, 2020

You know how to deal with the deficit? Stop the goddamned endless wars! Oh, yeah, and tax the rich and have a sane healthcare system that lowers all our costs. This is such a bad debate. These are such awful moderators. The three with energy and fire—Sanders, Klobuchar, and Warren—should hijack the damned thing and get everyone to talk about what’s relevant to Democratic primary voters.

Worth noting: Any time Warren has spoken about sexism - like being fired for being pregnant or being sexually harassed - she has been accused of lying. Whoever your candidate is, that says something about the price women pay for talking about their experiences. #DemDebate January 15, 2020

