The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Democrats debate weeks before voting starts, live coverage #2

Category: World Hits: 0

Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren; former Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire Tom Steyer are onstage for the final debate before the February 3 Iowa caucuses.

The debate is being televised on CNN and streamed on CNN.com and DesMoinesRegister.com.

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 3:29:36 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:45:29 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Oh, gawd, here we go in the Warren-Bernie fight. Bernie has prepped for this, clearly. 

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:47:07 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

“Bernie is my friend, and I’m not going to fight with him here.” Good answer, pivots to electability. Points out that the only two people on that stage who have won every election are the women.

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:51:40 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

x

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:56:36 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

x

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:57:52 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Ding. Ding. Ding. How much is Medicare for All going to cost, Sen. Sanders? Not one goddamned word about how you pay for endless war.

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:59:58 AM +00:00 · Hunter

x

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 3:00:33 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

x

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 3:14:00 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

You know how to deal with the deficit? Stop the goddamned endless wars! Oh, yeah, and tax the rich and have a sane healthcare system that lowers all our costs. This is such a bad debate. These are such awful moderators. The three with energy and fire—Sanders, Klobuchar, and Warren—should hijack the damned thing and get everyone to talk about what’s relevant to Democratic primary voters.

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 3:16:57 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

x

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1911446

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version