Democrats debate weeks before voting starts, live coverage #2

Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren; former Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire Tom Steyer are onstage for the final debate before the February 3 Iowa caucuses.
The debate is being televised on CNN and streamed on CNN.com and DesMoinesRegister.com.Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 3:29:36 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill
Ongoing coverage can be found here.Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:45:29 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
Oh, gawd, here we go in the Warren-Bernie fight. Bernie has prepped for this, clearly.Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:47:07 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
“Bernie is my friend, and I’m not going to fight with him here.” Good answer, pivots to electability. Points out that the only two people on that stage who have won every election are the women.Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:51:40 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter x
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:56:36 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter x
Vice-President Biden: I agree, women can win, JUST NOT NOW
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:57:52 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
.@NumbersUSA is running ads during the Democratic debate. The organization was founded by white nationalist John Tanton. More here from @splcenterhttps://t.co/FgQb00BcWA
Ding. Ding. Ding. How much is Medicare for All going to cost, Sen. Sanders? Not one goddamned word about how you pay for endless war.Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 2:59:58 AM +00:00 · Hunter x
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 3:00:33 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter x
Note by the way that Wolf's "Hey, let's do some wars" questions weren't "how will we pay for them?" But when the moderators get to health care, that's suddenly all they care about.
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 3:14:00 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
Can we talk about the attacks on our health care happening RIGHT NOW? #DemDebate#DemocraticDebate
You know how to deal with the deficit? Stop the goddamned endless wars! Oh, yeah, and tax the rich and have a sane healthcare system that lowers all our costs. This is such a bad debate. These are such awful moderators. The three with energy and fire—Sanders, Klobuchar, and Warren—should hijack the damned thing and get everyone to talk about what’s relevant to Democratic primary voters.Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 · 3:16:57 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill x
Worth noting: Any time Warren has spoken about sexism - like being fired for being pregnant or being sexually harassed - she has been accused of lying. Whoever your candidate is, that says something about the price women pay for talking about their experiences. #DemDebate
