Democrats debate weeks before voting starts, live coverage #3

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 03:27 Hits: 1

Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren; former Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire Tom Steyer are onstage for the final debate before the February 3 Iowa caucuses.

The debate is being televised on CNN and streamed on CNN.com and DesMoinesRegister.com.

It’s kind of unbelievable, but this is the first debate with a manageable number of people, and it’s the worst, by far. CNN moderators are horrible at eliciting anything interesting, doing any intelligent follow up. It’s just bad. The candidates are doing their best, but it’s just bad. And it’s way too white.

Reproductive rights?Environmental regulation?Anything on rural issues except trade?Hello? Is this on?#DemDebate January 15, 2020

Personally, I’d like a lot more Moscow Mitch bashing in these impeachment answers, but everyone is doing a good job with it.

Waiting to deal with climate change, when all of Australia is on fire, to this point in the debate was a disservice to everybody. The candidates, the audience. The globe. Steyer good, Warren and Sanders doing their best to bring the scope and urgency to the debate.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1911447