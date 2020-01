Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 20:11 Hits: 1

In Florida politics, Rep. Matt Gaetz is not only known for getting into bitter arguments with Democrats — he is also known for his feuds with fellow Republicans. And this…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/florida-gop-legislator-accuses-rep-matt-gaetz-of-creating-a-game-where-members-of-the-state-house-get-points-for-sleeping-with-interns-and-married-colleagues/