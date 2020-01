Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 16:46 Hits: 0

At the end of a recent summit on the Sahel, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged extra troops and called on the US to maintain its military support to combat a spiraling Islamist militancy. But support for corrupt regimes overseeing abuses by local security forces may be part of the problem, not the solution.

