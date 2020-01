Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 19:10 Hits: 1

The Israel Defence Forces played no part in the killing of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, IDF’s international spokesperson Jonathan Conricus tells FRANCE 24’s Middle East Matters programme, describing the senior commander’s death as an “opportunity” for the region.

