Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 20:58 Hits: 5

With presidential tweets in Persian and stern warnings to the regime, Donald Trump's administration is rallying behind the latest protests in Iran -- and renewing suspicions that his real goal is regime change.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-seizes-on-new-iran-protests--but-goal-in-question-12263318