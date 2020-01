Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 20:40 Hits: 5

Following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, local farmers' land was taken to boost new developments. Now, those farmers are receiving reimbursement.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2020/0114/After-10-years-Haitian-farmers-receive-payment-for-land?icid=rss