Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 12:31 Hits: 0

Manufacturing jobs have been moving from advanced to emerging economies for decades, but only recently has the challenge posed by emerging economies fueled a broader political response. Elites who long ignored the problem are finally feeling the competitive pressure themselves, and have responded in the most cynical way possible.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/saving-the-global-trade-consensus-by-raghuram-rajan-2020-01