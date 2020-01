Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 19:45 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says the Senate will begin debating an organizing resolution to start the Senate trial on Tuesday of next week.The GOP leader said Chief Justice John Roberts will swea...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/478209-mcconnell-senate-impeachment-trial-to-start-next-tuesday