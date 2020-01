Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 19:48 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says Republicans could subpoena Hunter Biden to testify about his business dealings with a Ukrainian gas company if Democrats insist on having witnesses such as former nation...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/478210-mcconnell-opens-door-for-hunter-biden-testimony-at-trump-trial