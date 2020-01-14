Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over 'trove' of information to congressional investigators

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 14:30 Hits: 4

Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas has turned over photos, texts, and thousands of documents to the House Intelligence Committee, which subpoenaed the information last fall.

Parnas, who has been indicted for violating campaign finance laws and pleaded not guilty, had originally declined to comply with the congressional subpoena. But after being arrested and changing attorneys, Parnas began a charm offensive with Congress in order to testify on the Ukraine matter and hopefully gain some leniency in his federal case.

"After our trip to DC, we worked through the night providing a trove of Lev Parnas' WhatsApp messages, text messages & images—not under protective order—to #HPSCI, detailing interactions with a number of individuals relevant to the impeachment inquiry," Parnas' attorney, Joseph Bondy, tweeted with the hashtags #LetLevSpeak and #LevRemembers.

Bondy did not offer any specifics in terms of the substance of the information that was relayed, but federal investigators had reportedly confiscated more than a dozen electronic devices, including cell phones, iPads, laptops, and a hard drive in their investigation. As Parnas tries to convince the House panel to hear his testimony, he is facing the prospect of additional federal charges.

