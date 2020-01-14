The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Pelosi announces Wednesday vote on sending articles of impeachment to Senate

Category: World Hits: 3

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will likely vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment to the Senate. She made the announcement at a House Democratic caucus meeting Tuesday. The House managers, the lawmakers who will act as prosecutors in the Senate, have not yet been named.

Pelosi set the stage for the vote by reminding the Senate that she might be ready to send the articles over, but she’s not going to let anyone forget that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to make a sham of it.

x

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1911450

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version