Pelosi announces Wednesday vote on sending articles of impeachment to Senate

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 15:01 Hits: 3

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will likely vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment to the Senate. She made the announcement at a House Democratic caucus meeting Tuesday. The House managers, the lawmakers who will act as prosecutors in the Senate, have not yet been named.

Pelosi set the stage for the vote by reminding the Senate that she might be ready to send the articles over, but she’s not going to let anyone forget that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to make a sham of it.

This is why President Trump was impeached for obstruction of Congress, and why a Senate trial with no witnesses or documents is a cover-up. #EndTheCoverUp#DefendOurDemocracypic.twitter.com/w9Gl5VmjBu January 14, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1911450