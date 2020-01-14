Trump, bored at pretending he's a real president, says reason for killing Soleimani 'doesn't matter'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 16:30 Hits: 4

The White House has been scrambling for days now trying to keep up with Donald Trump's lies and shifting justifications for the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, which is kind of a big deal. If you're going to go around killing high-ranking officials of foreign governments, it's best to have a legal rationale for doing so. But now Trump's gotten bored with all those niceties.

He tweeted Monday that the "Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was 'imminent' or not, & was my team in agreement. The answer to both is a strong YES, but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!"

So there. Doesn't matter, anyway. We're at the brink of war because he wanted us to be and he doesn't need a reason. That doesn't mean that the next time he's in front of a microphone he won't say that he knew that Soleimani was going to attack 12 embassies and the White House, but for now he's bored with having to pretend to be a legitimate president.

