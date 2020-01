Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 02:43 Hits: 2

The attorney representing indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turned over a new trove of evidence to Congress on Monday. Attorney Joseph Bondy successfully petitioned a federal judge to modify…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/florida-republican-governors-communications-with-giuliani-henchman-turned-over-to-the-house-report/