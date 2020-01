Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 06:57 Hits: 5

After several delays, Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing a deal to end months of fighting in the country. Russian officials said they're still working with the warring sides to find an agreement.

