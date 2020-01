Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 08:31 Hits: 3

The Taal volcano in the Philippines has spewed lava and ash for three straight days. Thousands of residents have been evacuated and authorities warn that it could erupt at any moment.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/philippines-volcano-residents-warned-to-stay-away/a-51993464?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf