Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 06:42 Hits: 3

Japanese auto giant Nissan is “in no way” planning to end its partnership with Renault, the Japanese automaker insisted Tuesday after a report suggested a divorce was possible in the wake of the Carlos Ghosn scandal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200114-nissan-denies-rumours-of-plan-to-divorce-end-partnership-from-renault