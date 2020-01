Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 07:01 Hits: 3

BEIJING: An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving four more missing, state media said Tuesday (Jan 14). Footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing road, as the bus - jutting into the air - sank halfway ...

