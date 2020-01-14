'Democrat' Lipinski attacks fellow Democrats using the worst abortion lies in weekend rally

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 01:00 Hits: 3

It was "March for Life" weekend in Chicago, in which a thousand or so activists declare they are so concerned about zygotes that they're perfectly willing to ruin or end the lives of millions of actual, existing people. Who else would be there but "Democrat" Dan Lipinski, member of the House of Representatives who is—if we have anything to do with it—serving his last term.

"Nothing is going to stop the pro-life movement," Lipinksi told the crowd, referring to the cold, windy weather but also the fact that he's still happy to take women's fundamental right to determine the course of their lives away. And he used some of the most vile tropes of the forced birth right to do it. Like "I believe we need to protect the most vulnerable, and there's no one more vulnerable than a child in the womb." The children born into poverty, with inadequate shelter, or food, or medicare care don't count nearly as much for Lipinski.

He crowed about being a "pro-life Democrat," saying "we need Democrats, Republicans, independents, everyone working together" and then attacking Democrats as "people out there who want to force taxpayers to pay for abortions." What Democrats are actually advocating for is access to full, and still legal, healthcare services for all women, especially low-income women. That's a regular smear the forced birthers have been using for decades, now, and Lipinkski is happy to promote it.

But that's not the worst he had in store. He picked up the latest big forced birth lie, that doctors are performing abortions up to the moment of birth. This is specifically what he said: "A child who’s born during an abortion—we are trying to get a bill passed that says you must care for that child." This myth has been around for years and persists because irresponsible politicians—Republicans and Lipinski—continue to repeat it. It is not a real thing. It is a figment of the sick and manipulative minds in the forced birth community.

Lipinksi's using the most horrible lies to attack fellow Democrats is more than enough reason to kick him out of the tent. Luckily, we can do that. We can send Marie Newman to Congress in this seat.

Help send Marie Newman to Congress to replace him. Please kick in your $3 to her campaign.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1911281