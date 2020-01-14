Majority of Americans want a wealth tax on the very rich

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 01:30 Hits: 3

Imposing a wealth tax on very rich individuals draws strong majority support across a broad swath of voters, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The extensive survey of 4,441 respondents found that 64% of the public either strongly or somewhat agreed with the sentiment that "the very rich should contribute an extra share of their total wealth each year to support public programs," which is exactly what a wealth tax accomplishes. The statement drew support from 77% of Democrats and also 53% of Republicans, and reactions were pretty consistent across gender, race, and household income.

Gallup polling on the issue over the past several decades suggests a wealth levied on people's net worth has grown significantly in popularity during the past 10 years, following the market crash and ensuing recession.

Both Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren favor a wealth tax. Warren has made a 2-cent tax on anyone's net worth over $50 million a central pillar of her campaign. The idea of a wealth tax has polled consistently well over the past year.

