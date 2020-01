Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 19:28 Hits: 2

On Monday, President Donald Trump retweeted an anti-Islam post that depicted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wearing hijab and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wearing Iranian-style headwear. The depiction, which also depicted…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/defending-the-indefensible-stephanie-grisham-offers-stunning-excuse-for-trumps-islamaphobic-tweet-targeting-pelosi-and-schumer/