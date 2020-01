Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 16:20 Hits: 3

An ex-member of al-Qaida affiliate Nusra Front has been sentenced to life in prison for involvement in a 2013 massacre of regime forces. Prosecutors have sought to jail war criminals who arrived in Germany as refugees.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-jails-jihadi-for-syrian-massacre/a-51989399?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf