Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 16:21 Hits: 2

The Indian Supreme Court ruled last week that the internet blackout in Kashmir was illegal. Residents are hopeful that the internet will be restored, but remain angry over lost time and income. Gowhar Geelani reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kashmir-awaits-restoration-of-internet-with-hope-and-skepticism/a-51989090?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf