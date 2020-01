Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 14:48 Hits: 0

Months after winning the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, French director Ladj Ly’s “Les Misérables” will be vying for Oscar glory on February 9 when it takes on Palme d’Or laureate “Parasite” in the best foreign language category.

