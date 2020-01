Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 16:34 Hits: 1

The Taal volcano in the Philippines erupted Sunday, sending vast plumes of ash into the air and producing spectacular volcanic lightning, while thousands were evacuated and flights cancelled in the capital Manila.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200113-lava-ash-and-lightning-philippine-s-taal-volcano-erupts