Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 17:50 Hits: 2

Queen Elizabeth II agreed Monday to grant Prince Harry and and his wife Meghan their wish for a more independent life, allowing them to move part-time to Canada while remaining firmly in the House of Windsor.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200113-queen-agrees-to-let-harry-and-meghan-live-a-more-independent-life