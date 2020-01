Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 20:21 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - The two people who carried out a fatal gun rampage at a kosher grocery store in northern New Jersey last month were planning another attack and may have targeted Jewish people, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office said on Monday.

